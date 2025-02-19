Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Time to Buy?

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Petrofac Stock Up 24.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Petrofac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.