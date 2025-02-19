Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stake Cut by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.37%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

