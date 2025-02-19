Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Cut by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

