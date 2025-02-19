Plan Group Financial LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

