Plan Group Financial LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $614.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $601.00 and a 200-day moving average of $584.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

