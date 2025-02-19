Plan Group Financial LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,316,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 30,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 537,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average of $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.