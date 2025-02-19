Plan Group Financial LLC Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,665,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $992,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

