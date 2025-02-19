PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

