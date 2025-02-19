Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 200060656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

