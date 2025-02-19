Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $97,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $169.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.