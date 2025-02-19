Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $134,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 79.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,329,000 after buying an additional 14,680,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,600,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,921,000 after buying an additional 11,665,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 723.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,370,000 after buying an additional 5,653,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,305,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,274,000 after buying an additional 1,793,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,806 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,684,956. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

