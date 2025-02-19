Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,455,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.