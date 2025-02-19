Principal Securities Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ stock opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.71.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

