Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.