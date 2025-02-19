Principal Securities Inc. Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.08.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $721.61 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $737.38 and a 200-day moving average of $770.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.83%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

