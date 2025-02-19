Principal Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $6,966,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,728,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

