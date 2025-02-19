PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52-2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $11.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,596. PROG has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

