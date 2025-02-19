Promising 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 18th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the development, deployment, and utilization of 5G technology and networks. These companies may include telecommunications providers, network equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and other firms that stand to benefit from the increased connectivity and technological advancements brought about by the widespread adoption of 5G technology. Investors may be interested in 5G stocks to capitalize on the potential growth and opportunities associated with the rollout of 5G networks worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,139,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,585,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. 22,039,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,130,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.64. 7,285,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,708,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $148.90 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.44.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.43. 2,788,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.80.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.26. 6,665,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15.

