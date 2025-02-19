Promising Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – February 19th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in the creation, distribution, and monetization of digital content such as streaming services, social media platforms, online advertising, and gaming. Investors often view these stocks as an opportunity to capitalize on the increasing shift towards online consumption and digital entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,036,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,608,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $129.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.24. 948,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,335. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.14 and its 200-day moving average is $495.16. The company has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $167.93. 452,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,646. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Stories