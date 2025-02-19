Promising Real Estate Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Bank of America are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, manage, develop, or invest in real estate properties. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on public exchanges, giving them exposure to the real estate market and potential for capital appreciation and income through dividends. The performance of real estate stocks is often influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and property market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.56. 7,917,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,943. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $279.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average of $233.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 37,789,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,657,094. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. 37,809,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,523,809. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

