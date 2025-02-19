Promising Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – February 18th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to publicly traded companies within the telecommunications industry that provide services such as telephone, internet, and television to consumers and businesses. Investors may buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges in order to profit from fluctuations in the performance of the telecommunications sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,042,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,437,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,565,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,057,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.29. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Featured Stories