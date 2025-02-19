ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

ProPetro Stock Up 1.0 %

PUMP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. 216,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

