ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.63. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 228,832 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRQR. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,632,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

