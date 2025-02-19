ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Holdings Cut by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,967 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 1.1% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.2 %
SH opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $50.60.
ProShares Short S&P500 Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
