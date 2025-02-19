ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.74 and traded as low as $20.09. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 11,662,667 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

