Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases 17,878 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 260,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 169,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

