Prossimo Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 74.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

