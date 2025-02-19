Prothena (PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share and revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.08. Prothena has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

