PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUBM

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $52,370.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,977.68. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $115,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,602.55. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,558 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 201.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PUBM opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $747.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.