Q1 Earnings Estimate for Flowserve Issued By Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

FLS stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

