Q1 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup Issued By Zacks Research

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

