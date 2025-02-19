Q1 Earnings Forecast for RSSS Issued By Roth Capital

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Research Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Research Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Research Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

