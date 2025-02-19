Q1 EPS Estimates for TD Decreased by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.