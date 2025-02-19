Q1 EPS Forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S Decreased by Analyst

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($7.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND opened at $157.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

