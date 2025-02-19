Q3 Earnings Estimate for Arvinas Issued By HC Wainwright

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share.
Arvinas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $18.63 on Monday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 692,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 194,996 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
