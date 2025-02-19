Q3 Earnings Estimate for Arvinas Issued By HC Wainwright

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arvinas from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $18.63 on Monday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 692,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 194,996 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

