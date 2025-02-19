Q4 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Increased by DA Davidson

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

GO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

GO stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 313,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 277,489 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 258,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

