Raymond James Predicts Trisura Group FY2026 Earnings

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

TSE TSU opened at C$35.70 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$31.74 and a one year high of C$46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

