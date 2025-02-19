RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. RB Global traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $104.03, with a volume of 352680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.
RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global
RB Global Trading Up 9.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96.
RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
RB Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
