RB Global (TSE:RBA) Trading Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$152.48 and last traded at C$149.37. 197,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 154,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$136.94.

RB Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$131.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.

