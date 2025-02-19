RE/MAX (RMAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $74.34 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RE/MAX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $142,496.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,221,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,660,818.95. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,889 shares of company stock valued at $729,432. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
