Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.21. Approximately 5,622,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,722,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 384.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,593,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,476 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

