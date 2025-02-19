Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLREGet Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.21. Approximately 5,622,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,722,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 384.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,593,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,476 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.