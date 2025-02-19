Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.40. 918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.99% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.