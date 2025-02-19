Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) Posts Earnings Results

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Renovaro Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of RENB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 673,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,667. Renovaro has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $136.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63.
About Renovaro
