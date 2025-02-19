Research Analysts Set Expectations for GPI Q4 Earnings

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $10.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.67. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $40.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $12.36 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.33.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $478.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.36. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $258.77 and a one year high of $490.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 203,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,961,000 after buying an additional 80,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total transaction of $2,560,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,013,899.56. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

