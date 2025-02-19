Reviewing Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) and Its Peers

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.33% -3.84% -4.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 49 355 800 8 2.63

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion -$83.58 million -1,155.84 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.73 billion $10.85 million -78.30

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,197.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out -77.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment competitors beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

