Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 8,831 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.4 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

