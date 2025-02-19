Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $67,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $388,864.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

