Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 263,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of MaxCyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXCT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 13.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,394,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 3,153,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 197,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 329.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 127,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 59.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 323,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.