Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $434,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Core Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

