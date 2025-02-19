Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 259,784 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.67% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 345,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 5,995 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $51,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,312.94. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Shares of VMD opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $308.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

